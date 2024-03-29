A Nigerian lady visited a store to purchase a new LG Signature television following a conversation with her spouse, which quickly gained popularity online

The clip revealed she took her daughter along to the store and displayed the wide range of televisions on offer

In the end, she chose a luxurious model priced at 6 million naira, and it was revealed that her husband was delighted with the purchase

She said the TV was worth N6 million. Photo credit: @miivanni

Source: TikTok

As shared by @mivanni_, this story of a family’s investment in quality home entertainment resonated with internet users, making it a trending topic.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olavinka Na Good said:

“Madam the TV yoU show us at d living room dats not LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K goes withd Sheff u don't need to hang it it's comes with d Sheff.”

ProsskyBaba wrote:

“Who else noticed that they didn't buy that particular tv.”

LAPOSHback:

“Most people post everything to social media.”

Alte x:

“My own be say; where una dey see this money? Make Una drop update now.”

Markus Lyop Hope:

“TV óm Na my future I wan dey watch.”

Kk comedyy:

“Do you mean you paid 6m for Television and i still they find money to roof house.”

Frlea treats:

“Ever Comot the nylon wey buy tV 350k óm+ una doe 6m+ una don comot nylon l will never.”

Dalton-k9:

“Will never be poor amen.”

ProsskyBaba:

“7m for tv no worry soon una go pack go village.”

Wealth01234:

“That TV is not up to 6 million I know how much I bought mine how many inches is this highest 2.5.”

Alhaji Aliko-Dangote12:

“Hmmmm vanity upon vanity. Pls employ a security man cuz styler is coming lol.”

Source: Legit.ng