A young lady shared her journey of coming to Canada with just a bag of clothes.
Through hard work, she managed to purchase two houses. In a video, she proudly displayed her recently acquired second home.
As shown by @staceygogetterlewis, the interior was bright, spacious, and adorned with white paint. Many people who saw the video reacted with heartfelt wishes and congratulations.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Activeboss02 said:
“So a Wah mi brother up deh a do from 2000 & him neva have money yet.”
Kofi Larsiny wrote:
“Hope you can host me l'm also coming with by backpack to canada.”
ItzYourGirl Kayla:
“Congratulations how was the journey?”
Elizabeth:
“Plesse teach me how to buy a house been here 3 years now congratulation.”
Ama Canada:
“I tap into your blessings.”
Kashane 876:
“Me proud a you, although right now me deh a canada a sleep pon the streets this video just give me hope.”
Micky donl:
“I'm so proud of you congratulations hun.”
MissCuteAllOver:
“Definitely not Toronto! Too expensive here congratulations.”
Ricy-care:
“When it's your time it's your time, glory be to god,may you grow from strength to strength in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.”
JmmShmjam:
“Work hard believe in yourself and have ambition.”
Marybenjamin:
“Congratulations queen.”
Annajay_ jayy:
“Every Stacey a go getter.”
Don Law:
“That a code.”
