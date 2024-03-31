Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Who Comes to Canada with Only Bag Full of Clothes Gets Second House, Shares Video
People

Nigerian Lady Who Comes to Canada with Only Bag Full of Clothes Gets Second House, Shares Video

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A young lady recounted her journey to Canada, armed with nothing more than a bag of clothes has gained attention online
  • Through sheer determination and hard work, she managed to purchase not one, but two properties
  • In a video, she proudly displayed her recently acquired second home, she also gave viewers a tour of the interior of her new abode, which was spacious, bathed in light, and adorned with white paint throughout

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A young lady shared her journey of coming to Canada with just a bag of clothes.

Through hard work, she managed to purchase two houses. In a video, she proudly displayed her recently acquired second home.

The lady was excited about her new house
The lady showed the interior of the house. Photo credit: @staceygogetterlewis
Source: TikTok

As shown by @staceygogetterlewis, the interior was bright, spacious, and adorned with white paint. Many people who saw the video reacted with heartfelt wishes and congratulations.

Read also

“Dependant and main applicant”: Nigerian lady comes back from work, gets served by husband

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Activeboss02 said:

“So a Wah mi brother up deh a do from 2000 & him neva have money yet.”

Kofi Larsiny wrote:

“Hope you can host me l'm also coming with by backpack to canada.”

ItzYourGirl Kayla:

“Congratulations how was the journey?”

Elizabeth:

“Plesse teach me how to buy a house been here 3 years now congratulation.”

Ama Canada:

“I tap into your blessings.”

Kashane 876:

“Me proud a you, although right now me deh a canada a sleep pon the streets this video just give me hope.”

Micky donl:

“I'm so proud of you congratulations hun.”

MissCuteAllOver:

“Definitely not Toronto! Too expensive here congratulations.”

Ricy-care:

“When it's your time it's your time, glory be to god,may you grow from strength to strength in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.”

Read also

“I claim with faith”: Lady emotional as she receives video call confirming her visa approval

JmmShmjam:

“Work hard believe in yourself and have ambition.”

Marybenjamin:

“Congratulations queen.”

Annajay_ jayy:

“Every Stacey a go getter.”

Don Law:

“That a code.”

Lady buys big house abroad at 22, celebrates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady of 22 rejoiced and popped a drink as she became a landlady abroad at a young age.

The lady (@mkaythecreator) was so excited as she stood beside her new white Audi car parked in front of the house. She wore a black gown.

She told people she broke a generational curse with the achievement. Many in her comment section wondered how she pulled it off.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel