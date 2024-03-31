A young lady recounted her journey to Canada, armed with nothing more than a bag of clothes has gained attention online

A young lady shared her journey of coming to Canada with just a bag of clothes.

Through hard work, she managed to purchase two houses. In a video, she proudly displayed her recently acquired second home.

The lady showed the interior of the house. Photo credit: @staceygogetterlewis

Source: TikTok

As shown by @staceygogetterlewis, the interior was bright, spacious, and adorned with white paint. Many people who saw the video reacted with heartfelt wishes and congratulations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Activeboss02 said:

“So a Wah mi brother up deh a do from 2000 & him neva have money yet.”

Kofi Larsiny wrote:

“Hope you can host me l'm also coming with by backpack to canada.”

ItzYourGirl Kayla:

“Congratulations how was the journey?”

Elizabeth:

“Plesse teach me how to buy a house been here 3 years now congratulation.”

Ama Canada:

“I tap into your blessings.”

Kashane 876:

“Me proud a you, although right now me deh a canada a sleep pon the streets this video just give me hope.”

Micky donl:

“I'm so proud of you congratulations hun.”

MissCuteAllOver:

“Definitely not Toronto! Too expensive here congratulations.”

Ricy-care:

“When it's your time it's your time, glory be to god,may you grow from strength to strength in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.”

JmmShmjam:

“Work hard believe in yourself and have ambition.”

Marybenjamin:

“Congratulations queen.”

Annajay_ jayy:

“Every Stacey a go getter.”

Don Law:

“That a code.”

Source: Legit.ng