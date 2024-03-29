A Nigerian lady who constructed her own abode and documented the journey in a video captivated the online audience

The clip depicted the instance she set the groundwork for her dwelling and the subsequent stages of bricklaying that transformed it into a home

Upon completion and a fresh coat of paint, she revealed the final appearance, which swiftly garnered acclaim and congratulations on TikTok

A Nigerian woman gained online recognition after she constructed her own home and posted a video showcasing the development.

The video captured her initial steps of laying the foundation and the subsequent progress as she continued to build the structure block by block.

The young lady built a new house. Photo credit: @jnrfreddy6

Source: UGC

Netizens react on seeing the final lookNetizens react on seeing the final look

After completing her home with a fresh coat of paint, she revealed the house's final appearance on TikTok, where viewers quickly lavished her with compliments and good wishes as shared by @jnrfreddy6.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chisomas said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Diamond4217 wrote:

“Congrats my love.”

Queen Juliet:

“Congratulations dear.”

Collins:

“Congratulations my dearest love.”

Itunes nation:

“Congratulations love.”

Nigerian lady builds her own home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a Nigerian lady constructing her own home and documenting the entire journey garnered significant online interest.

The clip revealed the woman, in her youth, as she showed the house’s foundation and the carrying out of essential groundwork.

As time progressed, the house reached completion, and she proudly displayed both the stunning exterior and interior as shared by @rushmoney001.

Lady builds her own house, makes dance moves

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady, who had recently constructed her own home and shared the accomplishment online, garnered substantial attention.

In the shared video, the lady was seen expressing her joy through dance and distinctive movements. As shared by @brownsugar__xoxo, the story of a self-made, young Nigerian woman achieving such a feat struck a chord on TikTok.

She also showcased the unique interior of the house, leaving no room for doubt that it was a well-adorned structure, equipped with all the contemporary household appliances.

Source: Legit.ng