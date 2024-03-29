A Nigerian lady captured a heartwarming moment from the past when her long-time school daughter transformed into her sister-in-law, a revelation that swiftly captured the internet's attention

The clip depicted the instance her erstwhile school daughter stepped into the proposal venue, where her sibling awaited with an engagement ring in hand

The expectant suitor, armed with a bouquet, took to one knee and tenderly offered the ring, culminating in an embrace that sealed their new bond

A Nigerian lady recently shared a heartwarming video that quickly went viral.

Years ago, she had been a school mentor to a young girl and fast forward to the present, and that same girl is now her sister-in-law.

The man proposed to his sister's school daughter. Photo credit: @comfortgab

The touching moment unfolded when the former school daughter visited the proposal house where the lady's brother awaited her with a ring.

As he knelt down to propose, in a video shared by @comfortgab, they exchanged flowers and shared an emotional hug.

Watch the video below:

