A Nigerian gentleman had taken the initiative to tear down his parents’ old dwelling, replacing it with a contemporary home that swiftly garnered widespread attention online.
The video documented individuals draining water from the floor of the dilapidated house, a consequence of roof leaks.
Ultimately, the clip revealed the completion of the house, showcasing its enthralling interior.
As shared by @ceo_bols_exquisite, this heartwarming story of familial love and transformation resonated with viewers, propelling it to viral status.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Abby said:
“Higher Us Inshallah.”
ThisisDecimah commented:
“He do yahoo or he no do.”
HairbyFolatob wrote:
“My daddy is late his house building is collapsed already God help me to do this for my Mom her birthday is next month and I want to do this.”
Gg78373:
“No be to use mouth pray ooo make ena guide am spiritually abeg.”
Gbolahan:
“Congratulations....ARseeing this gave me goosebumps can't wait to do this for my mom also.”
l am_ @ kiksy:
“I will continue congratulating people till it get to my turn.”
Adetola Adeyemi:
“Congratulations oh Lord hear my secret prayer again my mum she deserves dis too oo, A widow of 32yrs.”
Pamilerin:
“I pray make I do this for my mother before ending of this year congratulations beautiful family.”
