A Nigerian gentleman had taken the initiative to tear down his parents’ old dwelling, replacing it with a contemporary home that swiftly garnered widespread attention online.

The video documented individuals draining water from the floor of the dilapidated house, a consequence of roof leaks.

The man gave his parents new look. Photo credit: @ceo_bols_exquisite

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, the clip revealed the completion of the house, showcasing its enthralling interior.

As shared by @ceo_bols_exquisite, this heartwarming story of familial love and transformation resonated with viewers, propelling it to viral status.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abby said:

“Higher Us Inshallah.”

ThisisDecimah commented:

“He do yahoo or he no do.”

HairbyFolatob wrote:

“My daddy is late his house building is collapsed already God help me to do this for my Mom her birthday is next month and I want to do this.”

Gg78373:

“No be to use mouth pray ooo make ena guide am spiritually abeg.”

Gbolahan:

“Congratulations....ARseeing this gave me goosebumps can't wait to do this for my mom also.”

l am_ @ kiksy:

“I will continue congratulating people till it get to my turn.”

Adetola Adeyemi:

“Congratulations oh Lord hear my secret prayer again my mum she deserves dis too oo, A widow of 32yrs.”

Pamilerin:

“I pray make I do this for my mother before ending of this year congratulations beautiful family.”

Lady gifts parents 7-bedroom house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Christmas is a time of giving and gratitude, and one Nigerian woman decided to express her love and appreciation for her parents in the most amazing way.

She surprised them with a brand-new 7-bedroom house as a Christmas gift, and shared it in a TikTok video.

She demonstrated that she wanted to thank her parents for everything they had done for her, and that building them a house was her way of fulfilling their wishes.

Source: Legit.ng