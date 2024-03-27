A pregnant Nigerian lady has shared a video of her thoughtful mother-in-law carefully making her hair at home

According to the lady, her mother-in-law doesn’t allow her to do any house chores because she’s pregnant with her granddaughter

The grateful lady revealed that her mother-in-law does all the cooking, cleaning, and other house chores

A Nigerian lady has gushed over her caring mother-in-law who gives her special treatment at home.

The lady identified on TikTok as @thejetschannel revealed that she treats her with so much love because she’s pregnant with her granddaughter.

Caring woman makes daughter-in-law's hair

In the heartwarming video, her mother-in-law was seen gently making her hair in their sitting room.

The pregnant lady also noted that her mother-in-law does all the house chores including cleaning, cooking, and others.

Thejetschannel captioned the video:

“When your mother-in-law gives you most special treat when you carrying her granddaughter. She cooks, clean, and many others she doesn't want to me touch a thing lol.”

Reactions as woman pampers daughter-in-law

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok reiterated that the lady was very lucky to have a nice mother-in-law.

Ur_boyfriend_ex said:

“Naso all those mother inlaw Dey do ooo once u gave birth they will show u there real colour.”

D importation coach said:

“You are lucky oooo me l became pregnant on my 1 year son my husband asked me to go to her place so she will be helping out with some things even if.”

Boss lady said:

“God bless mine, I'm a girlfriend but that woman is everything I wanted & faeshe sometimes send me money for shopping.”

Mummy's Ofavorite girl said:

“I lost my mum at age of 15, but till date people don't believe oooo, they think my mum in law is my biological mother.”

Alabasta1 said:

“My masquerade mother in law should come and see.”

Cynthia reacted:

“You are blessed dear.not me serving them and they still think they are doing me a favor.”

