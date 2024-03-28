A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after showing how her mother-in-law washed her undies

While the lady took pride in her mother-in-law's gesture of love, many internet users did not seem to like it

Some social media users blasted the lady for watching while her mother-in-law washed her underwears

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a mother-in-law washing the underwears of her daughter-in-law.

Her son's wife had taken to social media to share the video with joy.

The lady was elated her mother-in-law washed her underwears. Photo Credit: @user8865819559349

"See how she is washing my underwears," the daughter-in-law captioned her video.

In the clip, her mother-in-law was engrossed in her washing and appeared not to know she was being recorded.

Gushing over her son's mum, the lady remarked that people still think the woman is her biological mother.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over the video

oyindamolaoritook said:

"Na mother wey wan eat the fruit of her laborshe go enjoy her son and daughter in-law."

mespending said:

"All these negative ladies, na some unlucky men go still marry una one day sha? Everything or sacrifice someone does to uphold their relationship is either bad or too much."

TOXICSAINT said:

"My mother inlaw to be no dey even answer my greeting."

AskForAdechasebig4l said:

"This one Døñ locked mother in-law na only god fit no the condition wey husband self Dey buy now well he fit Dey kitchen dey cook or washing toilet God abeg I don’t want this kind wife oo."

CELEBRITY Vet said:

"Does she has another son? Answer fast cos it’s urgent."

queeny185 said:

"U marry well…una don marry all d good men with good mothers leave witches fr us."

faah said:

''That's too much even my biological mother I can't allow her to wash my pant and I can't ..that's shame."

Mother-in-law makes son's wife's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was overjoyed as her mother-in-law made her hair.

The woman was seen carefully making her daughter-in-law's hair as she ate. The woman, who is pregnant, revealed she is being pampered due to her pregnancy.

She said her mother-in-law cleans the house and washes clothes for her. Many TikTok users admired the relationship between the two women and asked other mother-in-laws to emulate it.

Source: Legit.ng