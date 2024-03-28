A mother has recounted how she was asked to breastfeed her daughter exclusively for six months for better bonding

However, despite following the instruction, the mother lamented that her little daughter still prefers her father to her mum

The heartbroken mum shared a compilation video of her daughter having lots of fun time with her father at home

A Nigerian mother has stirred reactions online after posting her little daughter who shares a special bond with her father.

According to the mother, her little daughter prefers spending quality time with her father than with her.

Little girl prefers dad to mum Photo credit: @kenyualeonard/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother says breastfeeding didn't create bond

The mother identified as @kenyualeonard on TikTok recounted how she was told that if she breastfed her baby exclusively for six months, it would strengthen their bond.

However, this was not the case with her as breastfeeding her baby for six months didn't make their bond strong enough to overpower her daughter's love for her father.

The funny woman envied the relationship between the little girl and her father which seemed to be strengthened the more as time passed.

She showcased her daughter having lots of fun time with her father while she stayed at a corner and filmed them.

She captioned the video:

“They said "breastfeed for & months so you can have a special bond with your daughter".

Reactions trail little girl's bond with dad

Netizens on TikTok reiterated in the comments section that daughters are always drawn to their fathers.

@qweenellies reacted:

“My daughter is the opposite; She only likes her father when it's playtime, the rest she's stuck on my leg and cries whenever I don't allow her near me when I cook.”

Handmaids38 reacted:

“Justice for moms.”

Oluwalobukunmi said:

“Sorry mummy.”

@mrprestige25 reacted:

“U wan compete with main chick of the house.”

Oma Scilla reacted:

“U no see say na him papa she resemble? Dada:10 Mama:0.”

Queen001 reacted:

“They would always pick their dad.”

Enny said:

“Pikin wey no send you work.”

@Ojay_splash added:

"Hewwww send her back to grandma! How dare she steal your man."

@AIDEN AND MUM reacted:

"Lmao. I’m so happy I had a boy first. He is so close to me."

Mum and daughter fight over dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng