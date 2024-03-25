A Nigerian lady who transformed her mother's house from a lukewarm look to an awesome, beautiful building has gained attention online

In the video, the lady showed what the house looked like before she began to paint with her brush

By the time she was done with everything, the house looked glistening and looked new, which impressed the lady painter herself

The lady changed her mother's outlook.

Source: TikTok

Upon completion, the house had been transformed into a sparkling, rejuvenated structure, a result that even left the woman, an accomplished painter, thoroughly impressed as shared by @king.emmy52.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

$ Nadi reacted:

“Please Show us how the outside now looks sis after painting.”

Blanch said:

“To all girls who go beyond to make their parents happy let ur pockets never run dry in Jesus Name Amen.”

Chyna wrote:

“Anyone dropping a hate comment on u is stupid we gatchu.”

Sommylux:

“Are you a painter.”

Elisha k:

“You are Amazing.. very industrious and resourceful.”

Kbir srjG:

“Which Country is this pls?”

Bennypretty:

“See mummy smile mummy stay strong for us we will do more for u.”

Recky Dashar:

“How long did it take you? this a lot of work.”

Badgalmiz:

“May we live to always put smile on our parent's faces.”

I am_Omahoi:

“Wow I love this babe God bless u for making mum proud.”

Orney:

“This should be stressful but worth it.”

