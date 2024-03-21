A Nigerian lady and her man visited a grocery store where they shopped for the things they needed at home

As they were entering the store, the lady mentioned to her audience that they were going to spend 100 Pounds

She said the 100 Pounds amounted to their earning for 9 hours of work, and they wanted to spend it on groceries

A couple went shopping in the UK, and the video showed how much they spent getting the groceries they needed at home.

The couple were together and they said what they were going to spend at the grocery store was earnings for nine hours.

They spent 9 hours worth of salary. Photo credit: TikTok/@theprettyoreo

Source: TikTok

They said the minimum wage in the UK is 10 Pounds 50 Pence per hour and they were taking 100 Pounds to the store.

They were seen picking items of different prices and dropping them in the shopping cart. In the end, the couple spent about 99 Pounds after buying all the things they needed at home. The video was posted by @theprettyoreo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple goes shopping in the UK

@NanyaFoodies NCakes20 said:

"Na person wey get money de go Sainsbury ooo. Home Bargains and Aidl saving lives since 1800."

@Kwame Josephine said:

"Go to Lidl or Aldi. And u will have 39£ balance."

@Skylar commented:

"These people dey lie say UK cost."

@jamescardone0 said:

"In Nigeria all dis thins is like 650k total."

@prince frank commented:

"You spend 203k naira for this dey play."

@Joyblackk said:

"Omo at least you guys are getting value for your money."

@Olawale said:

"Na people wey dey find Nigerian food for uk dey shout say food cost."

@Glamakem commented:

"Food is cheap in the UK. I don’t know how they do it."

@Bassey Thelma said:

"I heard Sainsbury is expensive, but the prices I'm hearing are quite fair."

Man participates in 60 seconds shopping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who was given 60 seconds to pick up groceries in a supermarket left everyone surprised because of his speed.

The man ran around the supermarket, picking expensive items and loading them in his cart.

The video got a lot of comments from social media users, some of whom said the man prepared for the event beforehand.

Source: Legit.ng