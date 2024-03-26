A beautiful young woman based in Europe has taken to social media to share her life regrets with her followers

The lady regretted building a house after she started making money nine years ago instead of saving up for her future

Speaking further, she recounted how she also tried convincing a friend to join her in building a house but the smart lady refused

A Nigerian lady based in Europe has enlightened her followers about how to make proper investments after relocating abroad.

She recounted how the first thing she did with her money as a young girl was to start building a house.

Lady expresses regrets about building a house

The lady identified as @itohan051 on TikTok reiterated that she regrets making that decision to build a house.

According to her, building a house was the greatest achievement where she came from and she was happy at the time to have achieved it.

When she started building, she tried convincing a friend to join her but the lady said she was saving money for her future.

Itohan lamented that if only she was wise then, she would have joined her friend in saving money for the future as a young unmarried lady.

The lady further stated that they still call to fix whatever spoils in the house despite not living in the house.

In her words:

“For Benin Wey I come from na person Wey build dem dey believe say e dey abroad. The person wey advice me to build house that time, God go punish am. Because if na man I be, e go dey different.”

Reactions as lady regrets building a house

Netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions on the video of the young lady.

@mikemike4554 said:

“You can make money and have peace of mind when u build a house but you have to understand the game.”

Вик said:

“Yes oo na make me dey save for future, because my man dey build my own na to save for business and To support my man my mother dey Europe here.”

@uyisamuel90 reacted:

“Very simple, sell the house add money go to a village were immigrants are much buy a property and put tenants.”

@patienceigie1 reacted:

“To me, l don't see any problem owning a house way back home we humans always sees today but remember no-one knows what tomorrow holds if u sees your siblings are a problem give d house m, out for rent.”

@lady Evelyn tv reacted:

“I depends on your family. if your family house be nor dey OK, you fit build new one for them, put 2 tenants space make them take dey repair am.”

@kingden75 said:

“You have said it all my sister. many of our never still wake up. stick with your husband my dear God will bless you more.”

Luxebypaula said:

“Cut your loses now and sell that house, my sister. If not, ma so you go dey send money dey go. My dad is an example.”

