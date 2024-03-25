A young mother has shared a video showcasing how fast her baby grew and changed within a short period

The woman first shared an emotional video of her son crying uncontrollably on his first day in school

However the end of the clip showed how much the little boy changed and became excited to leave for school

A TikTok video showcasing a little boy’s impressive growth has captivated netizens on social media.

The video was shared on the TikTok app by the boy’s mother identified on the platform as @irizzzy.

Mum gushes over her little boy's growth

Source: TikTok

The mother's video first revealed how her son got so emotional and cried bitterly on his first day in school.

However, over time, he stopped crying and began saying goodbye with a smiling face each time he was ready for school.

While sharing the clip, @irizzzy wrote:

“My baby is growing so fast.”

Reactions as mum shows off son’s growth

Reacting to the video, netizens had different things to say with many applauding the woman's sweet relationship with her son.

Bmempire said:

“Goshh I can't believe I have been here for this long, since before u got pregnant till now and baby is all grown.”

Sammie said:

"Awww I love your bond with your baby boy."

African fashion brand Dubai said:

“Have been following you ever since you were pregnant with him till now. I am glad he's grown well.”

OloriYTY reacted:

“You sure say this bye reach him mind so cus me. Dey see say the little man no mean that bye please keep these videos for him ooo.”

Gee_nad said:

“I won't be able to leave my child crying like that we dey go house back because my mind won't be at rest honestly. we try again another day.”

Just Naine reacted:

“I go burst cry come carry my pikin go back house. We try again someday.”

Ibee said:

“It's when he said "your baby is crying" for me.”

Watch the video below:

Strong boy refuses to cry in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @odenibo shared a heartwarming video of his son's first day in school and expressed shock that instead of crying, the little boy was happy to resume school.

The boy, who wore a shirt and knicker with a long tie, danced to a song that welcomed him into the premises as his father watched in amazement.

