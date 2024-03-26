A nursing mother said her husband got her pregnant again even as she is still nursing a little child

She shared a video on TikTok, showcasing her protruding belly and also the baby she is still nursing

Many social media users who are mothers shared their own experiences and how they also got pregnant unexpectedly

A nursing mother has shared how her husband impregnated her despite the fact that she still has little baby.

She appeared to have given birth not long ago, according to a video seen on the TikTok handle of @hardehnikeh.

The nursing mother said her husband got her pregnant. Photo credit: TikTok/@hardehnikeh.

Source: TikTok

The mother showed off the little baby she was still nursing and also her protruding pregnancy to prove that she was expecting another child in no distant time.

She captioned the video:

"Which kind life be this? I get small pikin for hand this man still knack me another belle."

A lot of women in her comment section shared their experiences being nursing mothers.

Some of them said they avoid their husbands after giving birth, but others said a similar thing happened to them as they got pregnant shortly after welcoming a baby.

There were people who doubted her claim, insisting she was telling lies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of nursing mum who is pregnant

@Matar so matar kauna said:

"Yes it happen to me. My baby is 3 months and I am 8 months pregnant."

@aniagezi said:

"Me on 4 months time, body still dey pain me.. hmmm una dey try ooo."

@kbest commented:

"Congratulations my sister, but even pikin for belle sinor the one for hand."

@endyokun said:

"It is happening to me now oo. I have 4 months and am pregnant am I even cry saying what people will say. I nor cry again."

@user7491213027998 said:

"Na blessing joor I really want baby."

Oyinbo woman shows off her baby bump

Meanwhile, a beautiful pregnant white woman who is married to a Nigerian man showed off her protruding baby bump.

In one of her videos, the woman said it takes only two minutes for women to get pregnant but they carry the pregnancy for nine months.

The video resonated with her fellow women, and some of them said when the baby comes out, it resembles the father.

Source: Legit.ng