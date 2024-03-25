Nigerian parents engaged in humorous games within the lounge of their residence, an event that swiftly captured attention

The clip revealed a voice off-screen declaring that the first to move would be responsible for the evening meal’s expenses

The couple, husband and wife, promptly froze in place, mimicking a still image, as neither made a move for an extended duration

In a parlor within a residence, a couple from Nigeria engaged in a humorous game, the video of which rapidly gained popularity online.

The individual filming the event declared that the first one to move would be responsible for the evening meal’s expense.

The man's pose sparked funny reactions. Photo credit: @nnamdianunobi

Source: TikTok

The couple, acting as if they were posing for a photograph, promptly froze in place, neither of them making a move for an extended period.

As shown by @nnamdianunobi, this amusing incident involving Nigerian parents swiftly became an online sensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cele Girl said:

“E be like say na we viewers go pay for dinner oo.”

Sashalove wrote:

“He was seating why did he move.”

ANnamdi Anunobi commented:

“Same, I'm wondering too.”

KingFriday009:

“This man suppose dey work for Oba palace.. He Sabi kneel down.’

David Femi:

“This man dey always put himself for difficult position.”

Princetaiti:

“Stingy family. Nobody no wan pay dinner.”

Tinymore95:

“It got to a point the pose started looking like it's a photograph.”

Lifestyle:

“If ahobrasee was a person.. any Ghanaian here.”

TY Pumpkin:

“Information has it that they are still standing since 1969.”

Zack:

“He moved at the start mate clear as day.”

Kelly2:

“The man got his chance to save his money and took it personal.”

Realist_O:

“Got me hallucinating thinking it was a picture.”

Nnamdi Anunobi responded:

“This comment has me laughing.”

Emmanuel:

“Man alway give himself punishment in this challenge.”

Father and daughter play game together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video showcasing a father and daughter engaging in distinctive games together had garnered considerable online attention.

The father, portrayed in the video, exhibited intense concentration, seemingly intent on emerging victorious.

The footage, as shared by @linkynobunga, beautifully portrayed the strong bond shared between the father and daughter, clearly relishing each other’s companionship.

Source: Legit.ng