In a stunning display of speed and agility, Nigerian sprinter Tima Godbless has emerged victorious in the women’s 100m race at the prestigious Keyth Talley Invitational in Baton Rouge.

This marks her first 100m race of the year, and she has certainly set the bar high for her competitors.

Godbless clocked an impressive time of 11.24s (0.7), her fastest since 2022, and a testament to her rigorous training and unwavering dedication.

The victory is not just a win, but also her best season opener ever, setting a positive tone for the rest of the year.

She finished ahead of formidable competitors Jessixca Young, who ran a close second with a time of 11.29s, and Shannon Ray, who clocked in at 11.32s.

This victory further cements Godbless’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics.

