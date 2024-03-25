A confident baby went viral on social media because of the nice way she danced to a modern tune

The mother of the baby shared a video of the child on TikTok, and many people said they enjoyed her dance

The mother boasted that her child was the best dancer in the world, and a lot of netizens agreed with her

A baby who danced in a confident way has earned many accolades on social media.

The video of the girl emerged on TikTok where it grabbed the attention of dance lovers on the platform.

The baby danced in a captivating way. Photo credit: TikTok/@spendy_vee.

Source: TikTok

The baby girl danced excitedly as she was hailed with loud voices by those present at the scene.

Many social media users who saw the video asked if the girl could do more clips and dance styles for them.

The video shared by @spendy_vee is captioned:

"My daughter is the best dancer in the world."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby dances with confidence

@NDA said:

"Dance my love."

@STARGYAL commented:

"Should we do battle."

@Trust$oul said:

"Madam will do all this dance and still wewe on herself when sleeping and even as she dey stand."

@Nimsaa said:

"Kash! Another slay queen is coming."

@Durex 2024 said:

"They have definitely promised her candy if she dances."

@Ohemaa Prempeh said:

"Baby girl has been here before."

@user1953018191859 said:

"She knows how to hype herself up."

@user6827973030968 remarked:

"Smiling all through the video with so much joy. I love you, child so much."

@Celebrity masonTv said:

"When the husband met the mother in the club, what do you expect?"

@missnaa13 said:

"She made my day beautiful with lots of smiles. God bless you, beautiful."

@Kingsley reacted:

"Great-grandmother has come back as a baby very smart please take good care of her."

Source: Legit.ng