The senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, Enugu, Pastor Robert Jr has reacted to the demise of actor Amaechi Muonagor

Pastor Robert Jr shared a video where he prophesied about the deaths of three Nollywood legends

He mentioned Amaechi Muonagor, Mr Ibu and one other actor who was hospitalised many weeks ago

The pastor prophesied about the death of actor Amaechi Muonagor in 2023. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr, Instagram/@aguiyi123

Reactions trail Pastor Robert Jr's prophecy

Dyk Sussy said:

"According to prophecy by the seer himself.

"Mr Ibu.

"Mr Amaechi.

"And an actor whose name start from Z."

Evelyn Queency said:

"May his Soul Rest In Peace."

Aniekan Daniel said:

"You are a seer sir, I applaud your discernment‍♀️ MoG."

Pamela Onumajuru said:

"Prophet pray for the remaining one.

"Pray the negative prophecy not come to pass."

Jay Jones said:

"God rest his soul only if he had met you earlier, story wouldn't have been like this."

Amb Chijioke said:

"The very first day I saw legit post your prophecy that was when I went straight to your page and saw a lot and said this is the main prophet for our time! Grace on sir! You indeed! Way back December cross over wow."

Pastor Robert Jr prophesied about Mr Ibu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a chat showing Pastor Robert Jr's prophecy about Mr Ibu had emerged online.

Robert Jr, the senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, Enugu, had on December 31, 2023, released a series of prophecies about future happenings in 2024.

A church member, Kasiemobi Obim, revisited her Facebook post of January 2 containing the 42 prophecies Robert Jr released to confirm that of Mr Ibu. In number 17 of his prophecies, as seen on Obim's post, Robert Jr wrote that he foresaw the demise of Mr Ibu and some Nollywood actors.

