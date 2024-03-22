Nigerian Man Gets Truck and a Brand-new Car, Celebrates with a Captivating Photo
- A young Nigerian man who bought a brand new car and a truck at the same time shared the good news online
- In the video, the young man was seen posing close to the car and truck with a sense of pride
- In another clip, he captured the truck on the road which showed that it was an active automobile, good enough for Nigerian road
In a remarkable display of success and ambition, a young Nigerian entrepreneur has recently taken a significant leap forward by acquiring not one, but two new vehicles—a luxurious car and a heavy-duty truck.
His excitement was palpable as he took to the digital world to broadcast his achievements as shown by @patrick6314.
The video he posted was a vivid tableau of his triumph; he stood there, a figure of sheer elation, flanked by the gleaming metal and polished paintwork of his car, a testament to his hard work and determination.
As the video progressed, viewers were treated to a captivating scene of the truck, a symbol of his business acumen, powering down the roads of Nigeria.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
ThaiBhatMoni said:
“Over sense dey worry u guyyyy congrats big investment.”
Mk_Moneys wrote:
“How much is the price now?”
Officialprince442 commented:
“Na only me see glen hotel.”
DtvD:
“I wan purchase the truck how much e cost abeg.”
S9Dayo's-wife:
“U get sense Abeg congrats.”
Stone face:
“Agu!! Congratulations.”
Solonice:
“@Onyia Daniel:big congratulations.”
Helohimgi:
“Nah yoU get sense pass,best vibes, Investment and flexingO.”
Young man spends millions to get truck
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with a smart business move acquired a truck after he made it in life.
He did not spend on flashy cars and lifestyle.
He (@bigdollar120) shared a video of the new truck and congratulated himself on the success.
Nigerian Big Boy Buys Benz truck
In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man has earned the admiration of internet users after acquiring a Mercedes-Benz truck.
The young man, identified as @godsplan478 on TikTok, showcased his new acquisition in style as he congratulated himself.
He shared pictures and a video of himself posing with the new truck with excitement.
