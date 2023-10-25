Usually, youths tend to acquire private cars like Mercedes-Benz, but a young Nigerian man did things differently

The youth recently acquired a big Benz truck and excitedly celebrated his achievement on social media

Many people praised him for what they tagged a better investment and wise use of money as they congratulated him

A young Nigerian man has earned the admiration of internet users after acquiring a Mercedes-Benz truck.

The young man, identified as @godsplan478 on TikTok, showcased his new acquisition in style as he congratulated himself.

He shared pictures and a video of himself posing with the new truck with excitement. His post blew up on the social media platform as people praised him.

In the eyes of many netizens, he made a better financial decision by buying a truck instead of a private car.

His TikTok video amassed over 126k views at the time of this report.

People celebrate man who bought truck

Raymond Ebube66 said:

"Not your normal Cla God wey do am for u go do am for me."

Chizzi said:

"Highest Benz... who advice you God bless am."

Uwa Na-eme Ntughari said:

"Nothing wey person won tell me na igbo guy be dis.

"Congratulations."

STUDIO-MONEY said:

"Big Congrats bro Omo you try ohh nah who no no the value this one nah real Benz."

Destinymaxwell said:

"Lol he go use this one trailer make money for gle Allah congrat bro."

Ayamkingsboy said:

"Person wey no know the value go think say u waste money buh nah better investment."

Mî Rã Çłę said:

"Congratulations blood❤️. Them no know say this one pass most rated Benz."

Mammy Goldee said:

"U will use it to make billions and accident will not be your portion in Jesus name."

Man acquires big truck for business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had acquired a big truck for a business purpose.

The businessman, identified as Fuad Adedolapo, shared two pictures of himself on X as he posed with the big truck.

While describing the truck as his second baby, Fuad made a public declaration that he would take care of it like its senior.

Fuad didn't expressly specify what the first baby was. His tweet gained massive reactions as many hailed him.

Source: Legit.ng