A Nigerian man shared some seeds which he said someone discovered in the bags of their late uncle

The seeds are going viral on X as many people are trying desperately to figure out what seeds they are

Some people are, however, trying to figure out what the seeds could be used for, as others speculate they could be of value

A man shared photos of some seeds, and social media users are battling to figure out what they are.

The man, @Nig_Farmer said the seeds were found in the bags of a man who has passed on.

The man said the seeds were found in the bags of someone's late uncle. Photo credit: X/@nig_farmer.

He said social media users should help him figure out what the seeds are and what they are used for.

He wrote while sharing the photos:

"Who has an idea? Someone saw this in his dead uncle's load. Who knows what it is and its meaning?"

Social media users are currently battling to give the seed a name as some said they look like pebbles.

Others who reacted to the photos are speculating that the sef eds could have some form of value, while others said they look like 'ayo' seeds used to play native games.

See the photo below:

X users react to photo of unknown seeds

@shafiihamidu said:

"What? Tell the owner to DM me please. This is the most expensive stuff in UAE."

@CruiseAtuekong commented:

"This is a charm use for protection."

@IbiteyeI said:

"Aaaaah, this is Acacia erioloba. Acacia erioloba seeds, also known as Camelthorn seeds, have various traditional and modern uses."

@Badmus_Uthmaan said:

"These are rubber seeds. It's look like ancient type maybe from the seed bank or something. Plant it and start rubber plantation."

@icemays said:

"Look like ‘Ayo’ seed. Maybe he love playing the game and he picked some from the ayo tree."

@FocuzIsaac said:

"Never seen that before."

