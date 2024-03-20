A trending video of an SS3 student driving an expensive Benz to school has sparked lots of reactions on social media

A car dealer who shared the video via the TikTok app claimed that the Benz belonged to the SS3 student

Netizens in the comments section had different things to say with many expressing curiousity about his source of funds

Reactions have been trailing a viral video of a student of secondary school who reportedly purchased a costly Benz.

In the video shared by a car dealer @sadiqmotors1 on TikTok, it was claimed that the student purchased the car himself.

SS3 student storms school with Benz

SS3 student boldly drives Benz to school

The SS3 student drove the red Benz at full speed to school and parked the whip close to a fence.

His mode of driving and impressive parking skill was like that of an expert who had driving experience.

While sharing the video via TikTok, the car dealer expressed his shock over the situation while claiming that the student purchased the car himself.

"Wahala. SS3 student bought a Benz and drove it to school," he captioned the video.

Reactions as student drives Benz to school

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who had different things to say about the situation.

Deba said:

“You suppose come late go drive am through assembly then park beside principal motor.”

@divine Blue reacted:

“Sapele people and their doings.The fact I know this pipeline cause is close to my house.”

PEACE said:

“If na me, na in front of principal office I go park am.”

@jiggy said:

“Assembly time na I go take come school.”

ASK_OF POOSSeIT said:

“Omo nah Assembly ground you suppose to go park am.”

Krist white reacted:

“Na front of physics teacher car I go pack am make e speck that there English for me.”

THE FUTURE BILLIONAIRE said:

“Fess fess who teach am how to drive.”

@opelogo reacted:

“If na me l go pack ham block principal car dem go come call me for class say principal wan comot.”

©Bellapinky_Official reacted:

“That teacher wey dey always feel say him get. Na for the front of him class na him i go park am... pas the varenda park for front of him door.”

Man takes over N42m Benz to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @habbyfx, who trades forex, gathered massive reactions online when he shared a video capturing the moment he took his 2021 CLA 45 AMG to the University of Lagos.

According to Mbusa, the vehicle's price starts at $55,900 (N42,811,015) and the body design is handcrafted. It has a five-passenger capacity.

Source: Legit.ng