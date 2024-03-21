A man who just got a car has warned all his neighbours against scratching and resting on the vehicle

The man said people should be careful when close to the car to avoid any future problems in the compound

Mixed reactions trailed the man's WhatsApp voice note leaked by a lady as some supported his stance

A Nigerian lady has shared a WhatsApp voice note from her neighbour who newly bought a car in their hostel.

In a leaked WhatsApp chat, the man warned his neighbour about his car. He said he did not care what people think of his tules.

A fairly used Toyota Corolla car. Middle and right side photos are for illustration purposes. No connection to the story. Photo source: @iamnicki_blizz, Getty Images/ Ivan Pantic, Nairaland Forum

Source: TikTok

Fairly used car in Nigeria

The man said on no account should anybody rest on his car. He added that anybody passing by the car should do so carefully.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He told people to respect themselves and adhere to his rules about the car. TikTokers found what he said hilarious. The man's voice note was shared by @iamnicki_blizz.

Listen to the WhatsApp voice note below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

FAIRLY USED GIRLFRIEND said:

"He has a point."

terevae wondered:

"For ordinary corolla wey u buy."

Timmah_Xo said:

"Na Ekpoma this person day."

Ekene Charles said:

"I no blame am if e easy buy your own."

His unforgetable Ex said:

"Before he talk this word so that means person don do something to the car."

HAIR VENDOR/STYLIST IN AWKA said:

"Omo with the price of cars now, my brother protect your car well ohhh."

Joy said:

"Yes cuz that thing dey pain if nah you how you go feel."

Mrfash said:

"Una done first scratch the car, for him to be talking angrily this way."

Potforfoodies said:

"Very valid. Nah so my neighbor warn me and my sis make we no Dey use em car Dey sample our business products if we wan create content."

christabeltamara24 said:

"I no blame am, car don cost."

usdt979 said:

"Bro nah car you buy no be the house this one wey you Dey feel like landlord so."

Jet Daniel said:

"It’s not easy maintaining a car. Who no get no go understand."

Student bought Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions trailed a viral video of a student of secondary school who reportedly purchased a costly Benz.

In the video shared by a car dealer @sadiqmotors1 on TikTok, it was claimed that the student purchased the car himself.

Source: Legit.ng