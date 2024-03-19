A video of a young Nigerian woman deleting all her chats with a man inside a bus has sparked hilarious reactions from netizens

Another sight that caught the attention of social media users was the name she used in saving the man's contact

Some netizens in the comments section however admitted to getting involved in such a suspicious practice

A video of a Nigerian lady deleting messages from her phone while in transit has left netizens in stitches.

The lady was seen in the video shared by @cryst.al36 on TikTok clearing all her chat with a man on WhatsApp.

Lady goes viral for deleting chats Photo credit: @crystal36/TikTok, NurPhoto, Thurtell/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

Lady clears chats with 'Enugu man'

Eagle-eyed netizens observed that she saved the man’s contact with ‘Enugu man’ which made the messages she deleted more suspicious.

Some speculated that she might be going to see her 'main man' which was the reason behind deleting all the messages from another man.

She further went ahead to delete even the calls she missed from the man she exchanged the messages with.

Reactions as lady deletes WhatsApp conversation with man

The video on TikTok ignited reactions from netizens who recounted how they once deleted WhatsApp conversations.

@robertbrewton reacted:

“I met one girl on the bus coming from skul doing this and her main guy was calling her where u don reach? She say am almost home babe one laugh.”

@badboienimoney001 reacted:

"Her cup go full one day when she forget to clear the chat."

Preciousgift said:

“Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in that situation.”

Ebemka Emmanuel said:

“U go explain tire.”

pretty_desire_smile_ said:

“My hand work, I be ceo for this.”

Israel kachie reacted:

“Why not press clear chat instead of wasting her time clicking it one by one.”

@faithy commented:

“I con dey watch weda na me o.”

Mazi Ifeanyi reacted:

“This is common in relationships sha.”

Ifewunmi reacted:

“Don't get caught lacking!"

BIG-BELLAC reacted:

“Lol e don d go Anoda loml side.”

SAVAGE 100 said:

“Nobi my babe hand be this.”

Source: Legit.ng