A Nigerian lady has successfully rented a new apartment for herself, and she took to social media to share her story

The lady said she paid the sum of N700,000 for the apartment located in Badore, and she was happy that she would finally move in

A lot of people who saw the 1-bedroom apartment admired it and said it was very cheap considering how nice it was

A Nigerian lady is happy that she is about to move into a new apartment she just paid for.

The lady, @misszikenah, shared a video on TikTok to show the new one-bedroom apartment to her followers.

The lady said she paid N700k for the new apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@misszikenah.

She revealed in the video that she paid N700,000 to secure the apartment, which has many good features, including a separate water tank for each room.

The basic rent for the room is N600,000, but there was a service charge of N100,000 which made it N700,000.

She took netizens on a tour of the room, showing them the bedroom, parlour, toilet, kitchen and bathroom.

The video is captioned:

"Finally found myself and apartment."

While some people who saw the video said the apartment was expensive, others said it was worth the amount the lady paid.

Reactions as lady rents apartment for herself

@Kaycee said:

"This place look like a building in Badore Ajah."

@dozzy commented:

"First time wey I dey see a fine house with good price. It is worth it."

@DUBEM said:

"N700k total package? That's cheap. You are lucky."

@Renas_crochet said:

"It’s soo nice…I love the personal water tank for each apartment."

@Anonymous said:

"Please put a very strong protector behind your sitting room door o. Because of thieves."

@Vivian Ogwezi said:

"Too expensive for a house that looks like a shop. Also, the compound go be like barracks cos it will be too crowded. Congratulations to you, regardless."

Lady pays for apartment in Lagos Mainland

Meanwhile, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

