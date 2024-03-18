A young father has gone viral after sharing a hilarious video of himself performing for his baby so he doesn't cry

The man revealed that his wife had stepped out and left the baby in his care, which made him turn into an entertainer

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok commended the father for giving the baby a live concert at home

A Nigerian man who was left at home to babysit his little son has left netizens rolling on the floor with his epic performance.

In the video shared by @richplug4x on TikTok, he was seen performing Omah Lay’s song for his son who was positioned on the couch.

Dad performs for baby in video Photo credit: @richplug4x/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man stuns viewers with epic performance

According to the doting father, entertaining his son was his best strategy to stop him from crying.

The baby relaxed on the couch while his father performed for him using a remote control as a microphone.

He captioned the video:

“POV: when mom stepped out and you have to be an entertainer so he doesn't cry.”

Reactions as father performs for his son

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who admired the flourishing relationship between the father and son.

Dream boy store said:

“This is why I prefer to be a business man I go commot for house around 6 in the morning and come back around 8 in the night, god am great full.”

Qwin faithful reacted:

“It looks funny until u stop She go open mouth.”

Linda said:

“As you Dey do ur best like this he come still cry on top you are finished.”

@samkenny48 said:

“The baby dey enjoy the live performance on his VIP seat.”

Numerous kiddies #@022 reacted:

“I can bet anything that he is a first time dad. Chaii May the Almighty Bless every home with this joy.”

Henniekush reacted:

“This toddlers will just be bringing many hidden talents out.”

@teebago247 said:

“Is the way my chairman is chilling and enjoying the concert that's for me lol. God bless u dad.”

Nancy reacted:

“I know say you no do reach all this when u wan woo the mama self. No you are here completing your assignment.”

Til smile said:

“I did this for my twin nephews, they're now 4 yrs old.they don't actually know what i went through for them everyday.”

Lashandsmile.ng said:

“Be thankful she isn't even crying still Ntn wey we no do for our last born then, she will still cry until mom comes back. She dey always do 2 minute off, 3 minutes on.”

Babysitting father struggles to make baby sleep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier.

Source: Legit.ng