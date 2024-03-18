Nigerian Lady Shares New Car Her Husband Buys for Her Father-in-Law, Man Sprays Money
- A Nigerian lady revealed in a widely viewed TikTok video that her spouse had surprised her father-in-law with a new car
- The clip captured the instant the vehicle rolled up, sparking immediate joy among those featured
- In the video, a woman could be seen kneeling in gratitude, while a man was spotted joyously tossing money into the air
A Nigerian lady recounted the tale of how her spouse had purchased a new automobile for her father-in-law.
The video captured the instant the car made its entrance, immediately sparking joy among those present.
As two vehicles pulled up and halted at the residence, a woman was spotted kneeling in gratitude, while a man was caught on camera lavishly spraying cash on air.
As shared by @lolopaschal1234, this heartwarming gesture, captured for posterity, serves as a testament to familial love and generosity.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Rita James said:
“But una neeed house not car may your husband be successful more then he is now.”
Lolo Paschal wrote:
“He is already successful more than how u think so madam rest.”
Sarahizorusiajeh commented:
“Congratulations my dear.”
24Purple Cute Clara:
“Congratulations dear I claim mine."
Mighty thunder:
“Congratulation to your father and may your husband be successful more than he is now.”
Holyboyofficial451:
“Abeg where the house of the father in law Pon.”
Young man surprises Dad with new car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video has shown the moment a young Nigerian man gifted his father a new car.
The man who had been residing abroad returned to Nigeria without informing his dad and showed up at the house surprisingly.
He led his dad to where the new car was parked and afterwards began to rain cash on him.
Dad reacts as son buys him a new car
In another related story, Legit.ng reported that mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young Nigerian man gifting his dad a new car.
The short clip shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram started with the young man leading his barefooted dad by hand out of their apartment.
While both men strolled to the location the car was parked, loud screams of joy could be heard from people present.
