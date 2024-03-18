A Nigerian lady revealed in a widely viewed TikTok video that her spouse had surprised her father-in-law with a new car

A Nigerian lady recounted the tale of how her spouse had purchased a new automobile for her father-in-law.

The video captured the instant the car made its entrance, immediately sparking joy among those present.

People were in festive mood as soon as the car arrived. Photo credit: @lolopaschal1234

Source: TikTok

As two vehicles pulled up and halted at the residence, a woman was spotted kneeling in gratitude, while a man was caught on camera lavishly spraying cash on air.

As shared by @lolopaschal1234, this heartwarming gesture, captured for posterity, serves as a testament to familial love and generosity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rita James said:

“But una neeed house not car may your husband be successful more then he is now.”

Lolo Paschal wrote:

“He is already successful more than how u think so madam rest.”

Sarahizorusiajeh commented:

“Congratulations my dear.”

24Purple Cute Clara:

“Congratulations dear I claim mine."

Mighty thunder:

“Congratulation to your father and may your husband be successful more than he is now.”

Holyboyofficial451:

“Abeg where the house of the father in law Pon.”

Source: Legit.ng