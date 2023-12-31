A Nigerian woman made her parents’ dreams come true when she presented them with a new 7-bedroom house as a Christmas gift

She revealed her generous gesture in a TikTok video, where she explained how much she appreciated her parents for their support and sacrifices

The video also showcased the stunning house, which was newly built and featured a modern interior design

Christmas is a time of giving and gratitude, and one Nigerian woman decided to express her love and appreciation for her parents in the most amazing way.

She surprised them with a brand-new 7-bedroom house as a Christmas gift, and shared it in a TikTok video.

Lady gifts parents. Photo credit: @official_maryjane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She demonstrated that she wanted to thank her parents for everything they had done for her, and that building them a house was her way of fulfilling their wishes.

The video also showed the viewers the impressive house, which was newly constructed and had a sleek and stylish interior design.

She captured the whole process of building the house, from the initial stages of laying the foundation and erecting the walls to the final touches of painting and decorating.

The video went viral on social media, as many commented on her incredible generosity and kindness and congratulated her parents on their new home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bamidele Moore reacted:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessings hoping to do this for my mom.”

Phinenji said:

“Congratulations I tap the blessings.”

User3594153194936 wrote:

“Congratulations to your parents.”

Oneke agbor commented:

“Your children will do more for you! Congratulations worthy child of destiny.”

Evydenceó6:

Congratulations I tao from this grace.”

Fedonzy:

“Congratulations to you.”

User3165222953142:

“More blessings.”

Source: Legit.ng