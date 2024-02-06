A Nigerian lady in Canada shared a touching video on TikTok as she celebrated becoming a permanent citizen

The video showed the lady reciting her oath of citizenship with tears of joy in her eyes, as she expressed her gratitude

She also cut her old permanent residence card into pieces, symbolizing her final transition

A Nigerian lady who had been living in Canada for 12 years finally achieved her dream of becoming a permanent citizen and shared her emotional moment on TikTok.

The video captured the lady as she was reciting her oath of citizenship with tears of joy in her eyes, as she thanked God and everyone who supported her journey.

The lady was excited. Photo credit: @mizmelly1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also cut her old permanent residence card into pieces with scissors, showing that she no longer needed it and was fully embracing her new identity as a Canadian resident.

The video as shared by @mizmelly1 went viral on TikTok, as many people congratulated her and praised her for her courage and determination.

The video was a powerful testimony of the lady’s hard work and resilience, as well as the opportunities and diversity that Canada offers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Happinessiloba reacted:

“Congratulation dear.. I'm so happy for you.”

Shannytheqeen said:

“I tap in to your blessings amen.”

Dadzie herself wrote:

“I like the fact you react with comments kind hearted one love,I connect this blessing for my husband.”

Wnekky commented:

“Congratulations dear this me in 3 months time UK.”

Mira minaj also commented:

“Congratulations l actually cried God when?”

Ahams Nedu:

“It hasn't been an easy journey.”

The Curls:

“Congrats. And use it well.”

Ellie:

“Congratulations which state please.”

Source: Legit.ng