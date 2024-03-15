A TikTok video captured a Nigerian lady skillfully using an old manual typewriter and quickly typing away as if it were second nature to her

The clip, which showcased her proficiency with the device, sparked widespread interest and became an instant sensation

Viewers expressed their amazement, with many admitting it was their first encounter with such a scene

A TikTok video featuring a Nigerian woman expertly using a vintage manual typewriter captivated the internet.

The woman demonstrated her proficiency with the device, indicating her long-standing familiarity with it.

The lady typed fast with the typewriter. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The video was a first-time experience for many viewers, while others noted that such typewriters are still in use in certain parts of Lagos.

As shared by @song_town, this intriguing peek into a bygone era resonated with a global audience, making the video a viral sensation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joycezara23 said:

“If you're seeing this typewriter for the first time join me here.”

Wale reacted:

“It's still very much available in many government secretariat. there are some documents u must complete with typewriter only.”

Tizzle wrote:

“Shole fi typewriter sha seh.”

Zamany_foreigner:

“Make God no carry u matter go court u go know say he still day everywhere.”

Olamide Taiwo:

“If them teach this mama small Yahoo mama ma gba ope gan.”

Kim Debby Perry:

“Polvtechnic did me dirt on that course.”

Destined9355:

“If you type wrong how do yoU clear?”

Big 02:

“I get am for house too, I Dey use am load chase bank.”

Adesina Iyiade:

“This is what they use in court even till today. to do affidavit and tenancy issues, this is what they use.”

Uthi luxury_store:

“Jss3 business studies students junior waec gather here.”

Kingchinnyo1:

“Come Ajegunle them plenty.”

