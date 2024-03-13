A Nigerian couple revealed their newly constructed house, capturing immediate online interest

In a video tour, the lady showcased the exterior of the property, providing viewers with a glimpse of the impressive structure

Seizing the moment, the wife extended congratulations to both herself and her husband for achieving this significant

In the heart of Nigeria, a couple proudly unveiled their newly constructed home, instantly capturing the attention and admiration of netizens.

The couple, who had been tirelessly working towards this dream, finally saw their efforts come to fruition, and they were eager to share their joy with the world.

The lady was excited about the new they built with husband. Photo credit: @barbielee43/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The revelation came in the form of a meticulously filmed video tour, which was shared across various online platforms.

Lady builds house

The lady of the house took on the role of the tour guide. She began by showcasing the exterior of the property, a sight that was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As shared by @barbielee43, the camera panned across the impressive structure, capturing every intricate detail of the architectural marvel they had created.

In the midst of the tour, the wife took a moment to reflect on the journey that had led them to this point. With a sense of accomplishment resonating in her voice, she extended heartfelt congratulations to both herself and her husband.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Phunmy772 said:

“I'm proud of my husband too, even though he's no more.”

Ladeey~baby responded:

“Omg So sorry ma'am lord will be with you mastay blessed.”

Oluwasegun wrote:

“Congratulations may you live to witness more good things and achievement in Jesus name.”

Tipson:

“Congratulations,I tap from your grace bro.”

Baby Jay:

“Congratulations to both mr & mrs.”

User6937247118174:

“Congratulations i tap from the grace.”

ARIKEADE:

“Congratulations to you am the next.”

Lady builds house, decorates veranda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted.

To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Source: Legit.ng