A young man has shared a video showcasing the moment he surprised his 99-year-old grandfather with a visit

According to him, he was visiting his grandfather for the first time in 12 years and he spent a week with him

Netizens who watched the video were stunned by how great his grandfather looked despite his age

A young Zambian man has proudly shown off his grandfather who still looks great at 99 years old.

The man identified as @directedbykumiko on TikTok revealed that the last time he saw his grandfather was 12 years ago.

Man pays visit to 99-year-old grandfather Photo credit: @directedbykumiko/TikTok.

Man pays grandfather a surprise visit

In an emotional video, he paid his grandfather a surprise visit and spent one week with him at his abode.

The young man’s grandfather looked quite young and more vibrant than several people of his age.

When he saw his grandson, the older man was so surprised and speechless, almost driven to tears.

The video was captioned:

“Surprised visited my Grandad who just turned 99 and safe to say he was pretty speechless. Haven't seen him in 12 years and got to spend the week with him. Best trip ar ever! Family is so so important.”

Reactions as man surprises 99-year-old grandfather

Netizens were stunned to see how good the grandfather looked at his age.

Rebecca Wambui reacted:

“That man is HANDSOME even at 99.”

@jãy jãy said:

“I need to know his diet plan and skincare routine over his 99 years here on earth, asking for my future self.”

Tests said:

“99?! You have got to be kidding me he looks at least 30 years younger whattttt?!”

@yourmom'sfavoritegal reacted:

“Porch looks exactly like mine back home in Zambia!!”

@•g.itau._ said:

“That's the healthiest man l've ever seen, he looks 60.”

tessa_VIRGIN. PRIDE, said:

“Throwback pictures of grandpa? cause WOAH!”

Goodnews Hope reacted:

“You suspect he was looking at his younger self at that moment.”

Trish x reacted:

“And side note this home is beautiful.”

@marie_andy said:

“There's no way he's 99. He looks so much.”

