A lady who relocated to Germany shared the story of how her life changed as she later got married to the love of her life

The lady revealed that she moved to Germany in 2018 and started living with her sister temporarily

She started exploring online dating sites such as Tinder and later met her husband, with whom she now has a kid

A lady who moved to Germany is happy after marrying the love of her life, whom she met on Tinder.

The lady said she made the decision to move to Germany in 2018 and started living with her big sister when she arrived.

The lady said she met her man online. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandie_joyful_space.

Source: TikTok

She was having a good time in the country, and at some point, she started learning the German language to be able to mix well with the people.

The lady, Sandie Joyful, noted that she decided to explore online dating apps, hoping to meet a man who would love her.

In a TikTok video she shared, Sandie said she was disappointed by many of the relationships she went into as the men were either not serious or were liars.

Meeting a man to love her on Tinder

However, in 2019, she found her missing rib in an Oyinbo man who would later propose marriage to her.

Sandie accepted the proposal, and they got married. They now have a beautiful daughter.

Reactions to Sandie's story

@_ladyshow said:

"My sister you had one mission and you delivered."

@Chinwenwa_voice said:

"This is an inspiration. I have watched your videos and I teach online dating as well. My clients need to see this and be inspired."

@Live and laugh commented:

"My goodness, why am I crying? This is so sweet. May God continue blessing you."

@Queen said:

"Oh lord ..I'm screaming and crying. Your babe is so cute. Awesome God locate me in your mercy."

Oyinbo man marries Igbo lady

In a related story, a video shows the moment Oyinbo people came to take a wife who happened to be a Nigerian.

In the video, the Oyinbo groom was at the introduction ceremony with his family and the family of the bride.

The event was said to have happened in the United States of America but still followed the same Igbo tradition.

Source: Legit.ng