A Nigerian lady has shared her plans to help people pay for their international passports.

In a TikTok video, the lady made it clear that she has set aside N1 million to pay for the international passports of people she would select.

The lady said she would like to pay for international passports for N20 people. Photo credit: TikTok/Grandmashasha and Getty Images/Osarieme Eweka and Aaron Foster.

The lady, Grandmashasha, said 20 people will be selected and supported to pay for their international passports.

In a TikTok video, she said the selected persons would receive N50,000 each from her. Grandma asked those interested to say so in her comment section.

She wrote:

"50k for 20 people that want a Nigerian passport. We are selecting randomly."

Her announcement came two months after a scholarship expert and academician based in Canada joined hands with his partners to raise N1.5m to help students get their Nigerian passports.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady announces N50k giveaway

A lot of people who follow her page thronged her comment section to indicate interest after she made the post.

@Sure said:

"I'm interested."

@thatblackgirl said:

"Done. I’m interested."

@Black woman said:

"I am interested. Posted on the other page."

@Stan said:

"Oh oh oh, I honestly want to have a new passport, mine expired. I’m interested."

@MABSID commented:

"I am interested ma please."

@chi said:

"Done ma. Am interested and I really need it."

@Babygold reacted:

"I’m interested please help a sister."

@Samuel said:

"Please help me ma. I have be looking for money to do my passport."

Man advises people with expired Nigerian passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man said Nigerians who returned from the UK with expired international passports must renew them before going back.

Dipo Awojide, an academic who lives in the UK, said it is impossible to return to the UK with an expired Nigerian passport.

He advised those already in Nigeria with an expired passport to plan their trip well to avoid being turned back.

Source: Legit.ng