A scholarship expert and academician based in Canada joined hands with his partners to raise N1.5m to help students get the Nigerian passport

Students who wish to study abroad under scholarships but lack the resources to pay for the crucial international passport have been strongly encouraged to apply

The Nigerian passport is one of the requirements when students apply to study in foreign countries such as USA, Canada, UK and others

An academician residing in Canada has partnered with his associates to pay for the Nigerian passports of students who wish to study abroad.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi said the original intention was to pay for passports for 100 students who wish to apply to foreign universities for scholarships.

Dr Igbalajobi is based in Canada. Photo credit: X/@olumuyiwaayo and Getty Images/Dushlik.

Source: UGC

However, due to the resources available at the moment, Dr Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that only 50 could be accommodated.

Where students can apply for passport grant

He said N1.5 million has been received as donations from his partners and that the application portal would open tomorrow, January 1, 2024, by 12 am West African Time.

When asked how interested scholars can apply for the funds, he said the portal would be available on the Scholarship Cafe website.

He told Legit.ng in a short chat:

"They will apply via Scholarship Cafe. We will launch it tomorrow at exactly 12 am WAT. We will proceed with the application and hopefully more people would donate."

In an earlier post, Dr Igbalajobi thanked those who have donated so far to the academic philanthropy.

"Wow, good news, sir. Please how can I qualify sir? I am a recent power machinery engineering graduate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri with 4.5/5 CGPA. I have been following you lately in pursuit of my masters scholarship abroad. Please, I need help and mentorship."

@PEnyidiah said:

"Please, sir, happy New Year in advance. God bless you richly for your kind gesture."

