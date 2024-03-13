A Nigerian man living in the UK has said it is not advisable to bring one's wife or girlfriend to the UK

He said there seems to be a trend for Nigerian women brought to the UK as spouses to change and turn against their husbands

He said it is better to even marry a white lady instead of bringing a wife or girlfriend from Nigeria to the UK to settle down

A Nigerian man said many ladies who are brought to the UK as wives or girlfriends have the tendency to change.

He maintained that they usually change and turn against their husbands or boyfriends with the slightest provocation.

The man said many Nigerian women change after arriving in the UK.

According to the man, men do not have rights over their wives or girlfriends in the UK, as they could be locked up if the woman invites the police.

In a video interview shared on Tiktok by @mazi_okeke1, the man said Nigerian women brought to the UK by their husbands always try to set them up.

He said Nigerian men should think twice before coming to the UK with their spouses, especially if they are coming as dependents.

The comment section of the video is divided as some support the man's view, while others say it is not completely true.

Reactions as man advises against bringing wife from Nigeria to UK

@Onye Chinonyere said:

"I returned to Nigeria last year in December to get married. The woman I wanted to marry refused to follow me to a native doctor to take an oath, so I ended everything immediately."

@P said:

"I no fit try and betray person Wey go sell almost all him properties to bring me to come to the UK, I can’t though."

@DayrexOmoAweni said:

"I will still relocate my family to Europe especially my beautiful wife."

Lady cheats on her husband in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who relocated to the UK with his wife regretted the decision because the woman was cheating on him.

The man was said to have spent more than N30 million to secure their visa, but the lady had her eyes on her ex.

She reportedly visited her ex, who lives in Plymouth, spending £100 on a train ride from Dundee to cheat on her husband.

