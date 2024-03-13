A lady who studied in the USA has shared the amount of money it cost her to move from Nigeria to her school

The lady apparently studied under a scholarship, and all she had to do was to look for her flight money and accommodation

She said it was far better to look for a fully-funded scholarship if one wanted to study abroad since it was expensive

A Nigerian lady who did her masters degree in the USA has revealed the amount of money she spent.

The lady studied for her masters under a fully-funded scholarship, and she did not have to worry about her school fees.

The lady said she studied under a fully-funded scholarship. Photo credit: TikTok/@baboshia and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

However, she had the responsibility of paying for her flight ticket and also paying for her accommodation in the US.

She also had to buy some food items for herself. She also bought some clothes while going to the USA.

According to Baboshiaa, a breakdown of her expenditures showed that she spent $800 on a flight, $550 for accommodation and N250,000 for food and clothing.

She also had some money at hand in case she needed to get some other things in the USA.

She was able to spend that little because she studied under a fully-funded scholarship.

Baboshiaa said:

"I spent approximately $1800 overall. If youre not from a rich home, try and get a fully funded scholarship. It helps a lot to waive your school fees."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares amount she spent to study abroad

@Liz_barbie asked:

"What was your cgpa or what did you graduate with in Nigeria to get a fully funded scholarship?"

@Ogeleee asked:

"Please how did u secure fully funded scholarship?"

@alexshawcollection asked:

"Please dear which scholarship did you use?"

@Libra_goddessss asked:

"Good evening. Thank you very much for sharing. God bless you ma. I’m chatting from Nigeria. Please how can one get a full funded scholarship over there?"

