A lady has shared a heartwarming video of her baby dancing to a popular TikTok sound on social media

The baby left netizens in awe with her perfect moves to the sound which some grown-ups found difficult to perform

Massive reactions trailed the video with some funny people claiming that the baby was an old woman who reincarnated

A mother has shared a video of her baby showcasing her electrifying dance moves on social media.

The lady identified as @itsmisskamvelihle on TikTok shared a video of her baby dancing to a trending TikTok sound.

Little girl shows off dance moves Photo credit: @itsmisskamvelihle/TikTok.

Baby breaks internet with beautiful dance moves

The baby’s perfect moves astonished netizens as most of them have been finding it difficult to perfect the dance moves.

They declared the fierce and energetic baby as the winner of the dance challenge.

In another beautiful display, a group of children were spotted dancing excitedly while walking along a street.

Reactions trail video of baby’s energetic moves

Netizens stormed the comments section with beautiful compliments on the baby’s dance moves.

@user6116275863393 reacted:

“I Need lessons wena I Cocomelon.”

@pepp031 said:

“Let's gather here if u watched it more than 5 times. Still watching now.”

@katso said:

“Challenge closed, we have a winner she's so cute bathong cocomelon.”

Stephinahthole said:

“The facial expression for me, she understood the assignment.”

Nobbs said:

“Ohhhhh ncohhhhh cocomelon got the moves those who are smiling alone lets gather her.”

Khaikes Neter-t said:

“Ancestor has returned.”

Responsible said:

“Not me shaking my body while watching.”

Sophie Shalati said:

“The challenge is closed we found our winner the Princess herself.”

DzumeriPride reacted:

“Close the challenge immediately, we now have the winner.”

@lily Pearl said:

“Can we see the producers.”

Mmaphuti Mahlaole reacted:

“The lips for me.”

Modupi said:

“Dance moves are definitely in our genes. It's God given talent.”

Thamie Malambendle M said:

“It's the facial expression for Meeeee matseeee.”

Funny baby dances barefooted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands.

