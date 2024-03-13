A man who followed a game suggested by Nigerian punter, Ekiti Piki has won big money in sports betting

The man shared a screenshot of his dashboard showing he had won N114,000 after staking N5,000

A lot of people are congratulating him and also saying he made a smart choice to have played the game

A Nigerian man has won N114,000 in sports betting after he staked the sum of N5,000.

In a post he made on X, the man shared his game dashboard, indicating he had made a scoop of over N100,000.

The man said he won N114,000. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Henrik Sorensen, Bloomberg and X/Solomon Omorodi. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

He was responding to another post made by popular punter, Ekiti Pikin, who was talking about a game with a potential win of N200,000.

Ekiti Pikin wrote:

"Bro we still have another ongoing game on Paripesa... No digit in the score. That market too sweet...we booming 200 million with that market by the weekend."

The fellow said he already played part of the game suggested by the punter, and he won N114,000 with the N5,000 he had staked.

The man, Solomon Omorodi, had responded:

"I've already boomed from the game. I shared the game into two. All yesterday's tennis plus basketball and all today's tennis plus basketball. One don enta. Thanks, boss."

A lot of people who saw his win congratulated him.

See the post below:

Reactions as man wins N114,000 in sports betting

@Skygrin said:

"Lesson learned good one bro."

@agba_nation said:

"Smart move."

@Tmsoftest said:

"Smart comrade..I played the main game then I played all the tennis separate and the basketball sperate too. We eating good my bro."

@IshayaEmmanue16 said:

"Congratulations brother... The other ones go enter for sure no Lele."

@ApehKennedy remarked:

"Nice move wanted to do the same yesterday was just lazy."

Man wins 102 million sports betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that A Nigerian man is now a multi-millionaire after he narrated how he won N102 million in sports betting overnight.

The man, Kenny Blaze, said he staked N4.5 million to win the jackpot on the Bet9ja betting platform.

He shared screenshots of his Bet9ja dashboard as he made a post on X to celebrate the huge win.

Source: Legit.ng