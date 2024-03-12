A Nigerian man has revealed a remarkable win of NGN 19.7 million from a NGN 11 million wager

The individual shared a screenshot on social media, verifying the substantial victory on 11 March 2024

The successful bet was placed on BC CSU Sibiu to triumph over CS Dinamo București in a home game

In an extraordinary turn of events, a Nigerian man has taken to social media to announce a life-changing win of 19.7 million naira.

This windfall came after he boldly placed a bet of 11 million naira on a sports match paid off.

The man was super-excited. Photo credit: Getty Image. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The post, which quickly garnered widespread attention, featured a detailed screenshot that served as undeniable proof of his substantial earnings, dated the 11th of March, 2024.

The bettor, @jujupunter, had confidently wagered on BC CSU Sibiu, predicting their victory in a keenly contested match against CS Dinamo București.

Home team to win

His prediction hinged on the home team’s performance, and as the final whistle blew, his foresight was rewarded, with BC CSU Sibiu emerging victorious.

This win not only multiplied his initial stake but also demonstrated the potential highs and lows of sports betting.

The man’s story is a testament to the thrill of betting, capturing the essence of risk and reward that so many find alluring.

See the X post below:

Nigerian wins N102 million in sports betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man now has millions chilling in his bank account after winning a betting jackpot.

The lucky man, Kenny Blaze, noted on X that he had staked N4.5 million on a bet on Bet9ja, and there was a positive outcome. He said he won N102 million with N4.5 million, breaking his record of N100 million in 2023.

He also took a screenshot of his Bet9ja dashboard and shared it on X, showing the amount he won from the betting game he had played. A lot of his followers congratulated him on the win. He did not keep the money to himself as he gave out some, including N500,000, to Pooja.

