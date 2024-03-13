A Nigerian lady paid a carpenter over N700k for furniture and surprisingly forgot all about it for months

Thanks to a friend, she finally remembered the carpenter had not given her the furniture and stormed his shop

What she found upon ransacking the shop shocked many people and sparked a conversation online

A lady has shared the shocking fetish items she found in a carpenter's shop after she stormed the place to enquire about the furniture he owed her.

@darah_tv explained that she paid the carpenter over N700k for furniture and realised after some months that she had totally forgotten about it.

She found charms in his shop. Photo Credit: @darah_tv

@darah_tv added that she eventually remembered about the furniture thanks to a friend who reminded her.

In the company of her friend, @darah_tv visited the carpenter's shop and ransacked the place only to find fetish items.

He was nowhere to be found. @darah_tv shared a video on TikTok showing the charms they found.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens discuss carpenters

@Oloye_Samyoung said:

"No be today.

"Nobody use juju pass those wey dey repair Electronics.

"Some of them don dey work with their daughter to do Declutter on Instagram ."

@Oscar1_Baron said:

"Some real estate contractors do it too. So that any inflated amount they tell you that the project will cost, you won't argue or negotiate you will simply just agree. I have seen it first hand many times."

@Wisest__ said:

"Me that paid carpenter and he ran away and even relocated his shop. carpenters r baddddd."

@JaushAnay said:

"People no dey ever do jazz for better thing like to boost their customer base or improve their work, only for useless nonsense."

@Aunty_Favour said:

"You see this carpenter people ehhh‍♀️‍♀️ my sitting room looks like where a world war was fought because the carpenter I paid in full for my furniture abandoned the work half way after I paid (700k)him in full for close to 3weeks now."

@TrippleOh7 said:

"Omooo that's the height of laziness and greed combined.

"What happened to just doing the work."

@__arike_adey said:

"Dam.n!!!

"Omo things are really going on in this country o."

@UjunwaEzendiok1 said:

"Haaaaaaaa Jesus Christ, I just remembered the woman I gave 500 to bring fufu for me, I am going to her house now."

