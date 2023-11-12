There are opportunities for Nigerians without a degree but with skills looking to relocate to the United Kingdom, not for study but for work.

Some of these jobs only require experience and qualifications to get an offer from an eligible employer.

When applying for a visa, all that is needed is proof that you can read, write, and speak English, a valid passport, your job title, annual salary, and your employer's name and sponsor license number, which will be on your certificate of sponsorship.

Legit.ng has extensively researched the ten jobs that do not require a degree and how much are the average salaries.

All salary information has been sourced from Payscale, Reed and Glassdoor to ensure accuracy and relevance.

Instrumentalists

Organist, Pianist, and Violinist are welcome to the UK with huge pay ranging from £30,000 to £55,000.

These skilled instrumentalists proficiently play musical instruments, showcasing their talents in solo recitals, as accompanists, and as integral members of orchestras, bands, or other musical ensembles.

Essential skills for instrumentalists include a deep understanding of musical conducting, rehearsal techniques, transposition of music, and the ability to read printed sheet music fluently. Recently, there has been a high demand for talented violists, pianists, and organists in the United Kingdom, where these musicians are sought to contribute their expertise to the vibrant music scene.

Electrician

As an electrician, you can earn an average of £36,000 annually without a degree in the UK.

Electricians in the UK are currently in high demand, particularly in the maintenance and construction sectors.

This profession offers the opportunity to earn a competitive income by providing electrical installations, repairs, and upkeep services.

Notably, the earning potential for electricians can vary significantly based on the size and complexity of projects, with some earning well into the high six-figure range, making it one of the highest-paying professions in the UK.

Photographer

This is one of the highly paid jobs in the UK that does not require a degree.

Photographers can hold an employed role in a business or they can offer freelance services as a consultant, run their own business and support many businesses with an average salary of £27,539.

In recent times, photography has seen a surge in importance in this digital time with attractive earning potential in the UK.

Photographers can generate a competitive income capturing precious moments, narrating stories, and expressing their artistic perspective through imagery, with average annual earnings reaching up to £27,539.

As a photographer, your role entails leveraging both technical proficiency and artistic intuition to capture diverse subjects, including portraits, events, weddings, landscapes, fashion, and commercial campaigns.

The quality and visual impact of your work hinge on your ability to skillfully compose shots and manipulate lighting to create captivating visuals.

Photographers can either secure employment within a company or opt for a freelance path, operating as consultants or establishing their photography businesses, thereby offering their services to a wide array of clients.

Plumber

Like most of the high paying jobs with no degree on this list, the salary expectations will greatly differ depending on factors like experience, location and whether you prefer an employed role or to start your own plumbing business.

Being a plumber in the UK means earning an average of £25,000 – £30,000 with the highest salary being £100k depending on location.

As a plumber, your primary role includes installing, maintaining, and repairing plumbing systems, pipes, and fixtures. You also need to work on tasks like setting up heating systems and bathroom fixtures and fixing water leaks.

Plumbers fit and maintain water systems in buildings. This includes toilets, baths, showers, sinks, washing machines and dishwashers.

They can also install central heating systems but need additional qualifications to work with gas boilers.

Plumbers play a important role in ensuring the functionality and safety of home essential for sanitation, hygiene, and comfort.

Welder

Without a degree, a welder can earn an hourly wage of £14.75 and annually around £32,000 in UK.

As a welder, you cut and join metals, plastics or alloys together using intense heat and gas. You'll make the joined areas strong enough to form part of a building, car, machine or aircraft that people can trust with their lives.

Your expertise is highly valuable across different industries, including construction, manufacturing, and automotive, where precision welding is essential for the fabrication of structures, bridges, machinery, and various products.

Skilled welders play a crucial role in enhancing the quality and safety of these constructions.

Typically, the most common path to becoming a welder involves participating in an apprenticeship program where you can acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in this profession.

Carpenter

As against the common belief in Nigeria where some individuals underate the earning potentials of carpentry job, working as a carpenter in the UK can be a highly lucrative profession.

Carpenters here enjoy a substantial average annual salary of £35,016 or £17.96 per hour, making it a financially rewarding career choice. Entry-level positions start at £29,250 per year, while experienced carpenters can earn up to £44,850 annually.

This profession in the United Kingdom's construction industry offers a fulfilling and attractive career path. Carpenters have the opportunity to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship by creating a wide range of designs, demonstrating their skill and expertise.

Their main role revolves around working with wood to build, install, and repair fixtures, furniture, and buildings.

Their tasks involve crafting cabinets, installing doors and windows, and assembling structural components, demanding a blend of technical proficiency and artistic flair.

Through precise measurements, precise cutting, and intricate assembly, carpenters breathe life into architectural blueprints and interior concepts, infusing creativity into the world of construction.

Sales Representative

Statistically, sales representatives hold a prominent position among well-paying jobs in the UK that do not require a degree.

The average salary for a Sales Representative in the UK stands at approximately £37,500, as reported by various sources, including Total Jobs, with the highest potential earnings reaching up to £50,000.

Their primary role involves boosting sales and fostering strong client relationships, making their expertise relevant across a wide range of industries.

As a sales representative, your key responsibility revolves around engaging potential clients, identifying their needs, and offering tailored solutions.

Effective communication and rapport-building skills are essential for persuading customers, along with a comprehensive understanding of the products you are selling to leave a favorable impression.

Your income as a sales representative is contingent on the industry you work in, the commission bonuses incorporated into your contract, and, naturally, your sales performance.

Personal Trainer

According to recent data from Glassdoor, it indicates that Personal Trainer salaries in the UK can span from £1,000 to £100,000 annually, making it a rewarding and potentially lucrative career option, with an average salary of around £45,000.

While formal degrees are not a requirement, accredited qualifications, a strong entrepreneurial drive (given that 82% of personal trainers are self-employed), and robust educational support are essential for success in this field.

In 2023, the average salary for a Personal Trainer in the United Kingdom stands at approximately £40,041, with the potential for earnings reaching an unlimited range, particularly for those running their own personal training businesses.

Translator

Translation is a burgeoning profession in the UK, driven by its increasing cultural diversity. In 2023, the average salary for a translator is reported at £24,676, according to Payscale, with the potential for the highest earnings exceeding £50,000.

As a translator, your role involves bridging language gaps and fostering cross-cultural communication.

This career offers both financial rewards and intellectual fulfillment, with an average UK salary of £24,676 and a starting salary of £18,000.

The key responsibility of a translator lies in the art of converting one language into another. It doesn't demand a specific degree, but rather a profound understanding of words and their cultural nuances, along with fluency in the target language, to excel in this field.

Fire Fighter

In 2023, a career as a firefighter in the UK offers both a profound sense of service and competitive compensation, with an average annual salary of £30,000, as reported by Indeed, and the potential for experienced firefighters to earn up to £62,000, according to Prospects.

Notably, becoming a firefighter doesn't necessitate a specific university degree; instead, one can embark on this path by completing a fire service training course.

As a firefighter, your core duties encompass fire safety and providing guidance during emergency situations.

Expert speaks

Providing further insight for Nigerians looking to relocate for job, Johnson Umanah. Assistant Psychologist based in UK said:

"For those coming to the UK for work, consider Manchester, Birmingham, and Leads.

"Especially leeds it is a top choice for families who prioritize education too. Crime rates are rated moderate. Easy to get your first house in need compared to other places as a first-time buyer.

"The city is diverse and cosmopolitan having a peaceful atmosphere making it an ideal place for you to live and work. Very economical to live."

