A cute-looking lady was spotted at a construction site, dutifully driving a CAT 950 sand loader effortlessly

The lady impressed her followers with the bravery she used to drive the construction vehicle

The video has attracted many positive comments, with some ladies saying they would like to be like her

A lady has earned praise on social media because of her ability to drive a CAT 950 construction vehicle.

In a TikTok video, the lady was spotted at a construction site using the CAT 950 to load sand into a waiting truck.

The lady effortlessly drove the CAT 950 vehicle. Photo credit: TikTok/@la.femmebattente8.

Source: TikTok

She drove the CAT 950 with so much ease and expertise. At first, some people who saw the video thought she was visiting someone at the construction site.

It was when she climbed the vehicle and mounted the driver's seat that people realised she was the one in charge.

After the video was shared by @la.femmebattente8, it got many positive comments from her followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a lady drives CAT 950

@Arnold the light of the congo said:

"These are the kinds of women the world needs. In place of seeing women as so-called influencers in insults and stupidity. Congratulations made."

@user6875942839356 said:

"Courage to you my sister."

@george bossou said:

"I am so proud of this lady operator."

@Aimedo Kibala said:

"Sincere congratulations and encouragement to the beautiful lady."

@djibrilsedogbo said:

Frankly, congratulations to you and courage, my amazon. I like women like you. You remind me of my sister-in-law who drives a taxi in the USA."

@mouslimhakimabdou said:

"The kinds of women I like. respect, madam and good luck to you and all the fighting women."

@hounmanbou messenger said:

"Really, big congratulations and strong courage to you. You are an angel."

Lady makes money as a truck driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pretty lady who drives a truck revealed that she made $4200 (N3,328,500) for a single trip as she drove a big vehicle in a video.

In a separate clip, the lady wondered why many people were surprised when she told them her weekly earnings were $13,000.

Social media users who loved her courage told her to be safe on the road as she keeps succeeding as a female driver.

