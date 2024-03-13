A young lady gained online attention after revealing her father’s newly-constructed residence

The video captured the moment someone ceremoniously cut ribbons, marking the inauguration

He cut the elegant and architecturally impressive home, amidst a gathering of excited onlookers

A young lady recently captured the attention of the online community when she showcased the splendid abode her father had constructed.

The video highlighted a significant family event where someone was seen slicing through ribbons in a symbolic gesture to unveil the newly completed residence.

The young man also showed the building. Photo credit: @je_ne_fa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

This momentous occasion was witnessed by a throng of friends and family, who encircled him in a show of support and celebration.

As the camera panned across the property, as shared by @je_ne_fa, it revealed the house’s stunning aesthetics and meticulous design.The house stood as a testament to fine craftsmanship and design, a place that the family could proudly call home.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chiamaka Nancy said:

“Congratulations to your family.”

Arinze Emmanuel:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Felix Ifeanyi wrote:

“Congratulations my brother.”

RenlyHerFavorite:

“Congratulations boo.”

Paschilo1221:

“Congratulation.I tap from his Grace.”

Nigerian man builds small house on his land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer has shown people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

Man gathers his savings , builds house

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man living in the UK has made a video of one of his achievements from living abroad for five years - a house.

The man (@lil.carmas.uk) sent money home and built a beautiful bungalow. His video captured the building process.

He even showed the building plan that he used in the video posted on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng