A Nigerian man went to the hospital only to discover that his wife had been collecting money for antenatal that was free

According to a story shared on X by a health worker, the man had come to ask them to reduce the money for the antenatal fee

He was shocked when the nurses at the hospital told him that antenatal was completely free of charge

A man who has been giving his wife money for antenatal has discovered that the thing is free in the hospital.

This came after the man paid a visit to the hospital to plead with the management to reduce the amount he had always given to his wife.

The man said he had been given his wife money for antenatal. Photo credit: Getty Images/LWA and Rick Gomez. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

He was shocked when the nurses at the hospital informed him that antenatal was free, and he was said to have broken down.

Narrating the story on X, Sekemi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"This man came to beg us to reduce the money his wife collects for antenatal every month because the country is hard and there is no money. Antenatal is free and we don’t collect anything."

Some of Sekemi's followers asked her if the man had told the truth, and she said yes.

See the post below:

Reactions as man finds out that antenatal is free

@donearlylife asked:

"Hope someone told him the truth?"

@dunniszn_ said:

"Someone will have to answer him o."

@ella_bosslady said:

"She might have reasons why she collects money though."

@Princez_eve said:

"That’s not really fair sha. I can’t do that to my man."

@olusogaowoeye said:

"Just allow it to pass. Pregnancy requires allowance."

@favoritebright said:

"I never even reach that stage and una don expose my gender."

@JaushAnay said:

"Somebody definitely needs to provide some answers."

@cynthia_egbo said:

"Na her hustle be that, hope say una no cast am?"

Another woman fails to go for antenatal after collecting money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who was pregnant said she was supposed to visit the hospital for an antenatal check-up but opted to go to the restaurant instead.

She collected money for antenatal, but she was spotted having a good time and playing like a kid at a fun spot.

The woman made it clear that her husband would think she was in the hospital, but she was actually eating fried chicken somewhere in town.

Source: Legit.ng