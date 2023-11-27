A Nigerian woman who is pregnant said she was supposed to visit the hospital for an antenatal check-up but opted to go to the restaurant instead

She collected money for antenatal, but she was spotted having a good time and playing like a kid at a fun spot

The woman made it clear that her husband would think she was in the hospital, but she was actually eating fried chicken somewhere in town

Funny reactions trailed the video of a pregnant woman who was having great fun at a restaurant.

The woman said she was supposed to go to the hospital for antenatal care, but she decided to have some fun undisturbed by anyone.

The woman said she went to enjoy herself at the restaurant. Photo credit: TikTok/@otweytwey.

Source: TikTok

She disclosed that she collected money from her husband for the purpose of visiting the doctor for normal pregnancy checks.

However, she had fun dancing and eating fried chicken and delicious jollof rice at a public eatery.

The video, posted by @otweytwey was captioned:

"Today na shutdown! Make nobody tag my husband oo. I don collect money from my husband say I dey go antenatal."

The video attracted reactions from women who said they usually enjoy themselves during pregnancy period.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to as pregnant woman enjoys after taking money for antenatal

@Peace Pearl 40 said:

"Pregnancy period nah cash out period."

@EFYA GAL PAL said:

"My flat tummy is someone's pregnancy."

@QueenEmerald said:

"I just delivered my first baby Sunday. All thanks to God it's not an easy journey."

@ann-exodus said:

"I can't wait to get pregnant so I can collect my own antenatal fee."

@Sandy commented:

"I just recalled my friend she will tell her husband almost every day that she is going for Antenatal and end up hiding in my house."

@nellycasey20 said:

"I envy people that eat very well during pregnancy. I no Dey near meat of any kind not to talk of jellof rice."

Source: Legit.ng