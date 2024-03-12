An abroad-based lady has lamented online after her daughter's friends mocked her about wearing 'cheap Zara' clothes

According to the lady, her daughter's friends tried to troll her daughter with a jacket they bought for £189 (N389,786) and lied that it was £500 (N1,031,187)

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many drumming support for the mother and daughter

An abroad-based Nigerian lady has called out her daughter's friends for trying to troll her child in school.

She claimed that the girl's friends tried to pressurise her with the cost of their outfit which they claimed was more expensive than hers.

Little girl abroad complains to Nigerian mum Photo credit: @temzbabz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tackles daughter's friends

The lady identified as @temzbabz on TikTok said that the girls mocked her daughter that her Zara clothes were cheap.

The surprised mother said that her daughter's friends had claimed that they were wearing £500 (N1,031,187) North Face jacket.

However, when they checked out the North Face shop, they realized that the jacket was sold for £189 (N389,786) instead of the £500 they claimed to have bought it.

She advised her daughter not to ever allow any of her friends to pressure her with the cost of their outfits because they always lie about the price.

In her words:

“Don't let anyone pressure you cos they always lie to make themselves feel good. You are doing well with your Zara jacket. Refuse to be pressured.”

Reactions as lady calls out daughter's friends

The video ignited reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to share their thoughts. Others gushed over her relationship with daughter.

@kuliet said:

“Are they shoplifting??? How is Zara cheap???”

Eze reacted:

“Me with my Primark jacket.”

Dark Knight reacted:

“Even if you buy it from a charity shop. Be happy.”

Teewa_thopeh said:

“We are Nigerians" Of course we can't be pressured because pressure is our name.”

@sunshinexxxx reacted:

“Bro a coat at Zara is like 90 pounds.”

Modestar said:

“Refuse to be friends with that kind of friend immediately.”

@daniellarosax reacted;

“Meanwhile the friends are shopping at Shein.”

@theslimbaker said:

“@cocxx see wahala O. Me that Zara is where I buy Christmas clothes.”

Flawlessbyamazing said:

“I love Zara, I don't buy stuff based on what is expensive and what is not, I buy based on what looks beautiful and has good quality.”

Memumsister said:

“That is it o, double their price. Your own Zara is from Dubai it's more expensive there.”

Evettedonor said:

“What is that Friend talking about? Zara is definitely not cheap.”

SALIM said:

“Zara, cheap?? Oh wrong nau.”

@factorem5 reacted:

“Zara cheap ke, maybe Zara perfume but clothes definitely not cheap.”

Watch the video below:

