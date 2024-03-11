A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her brother-in-law and friends dancing energetically and entertaining her

In the video, the lady revealed that she invited them to entertain her because she was bored at home

Netizens found the video very hilarious, stating that the lady must have cooked good food which made them hyperactive

A Nigerian lady who got bored at home recently sought the help of her husband's brother and his friends to keep her company.

She shared a hilarious video of the young boys dancing and entertaining her at home while she filmed them.

Man dances for brother's wife Photo credit: @bennie029/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vibes with brother-in-law and friends

The lady identified as @bennie029 on TikTok shared a video of them swearing profusely while dancing for her.

She revealed that she had called her brother-in-law to come over with his friends because she was bored. They cured her boredom by bringing a dance show to her house.

Bennie revealed that she gave them a good meal after the entertainment to re-energize them.

She wrote:

“Pov: you are bored and decided to invite your husband's brother and his friends.”

Reactions trail video of lady and brother-in-law

The video sparked reactions from netizens who admired the relationship between the lady and her brother-in-law.

Chi jessy2 reacted:

“Are u still bored.”

Nana said:

“Mine b telling my mother-in-law everything that happens in my house.”

Davies Debby WW said:

“Hope say you get food for house, because after all this drama, the way them go take eat eehn.”

@user1023860045090 said:

“Madam you were standing close to the kitchen door while making this video. When dey remember your cooking. Why won't dey dance scatter everywhere.”

76promise said:

“My husband junior brother ran away with my 200 naira, since then he refuses to pick both my calls and my husband call.”

HeyLade_k said:

“After everything please did you give them food for all this because nah no be small thing.”

KARLYPHA said:

“You see why I dey tell my bro make e no marry e current babe.”

AJSTYLEZ reacted:

“Full squad +light+food. Those guys won't have plans of leaving even in a week.”

Melanin Goddess reacted:

“I know they ate before this dance.”

@senorita19309 said:

“Normally they know say food go lap.”

@princess Tina said:

“Quick question are you still bored?”

@yusufomolaraomowu said:

“I always love women dat accommodate their husbands relative God bless ur home forever.”

@everlastingtreasure said:

“You are so lucky to have such cheerful brother-in-law.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng