A hilarious video of Jadrolita switching from her viral robotic voice to pidgin English has left netizens in stitches

In the clip, a lady asked her for cash and she gently slapped her on the head while stressing about the economic situation in Nigeria

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

Nigerian 'AI' girl, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata popularly known as Jadrolita has stirred hilarious reactions with her new video.

The video revealed the moment the funny girl switched from her usual automated voice to Pidgin English after she was asked for cash.

Jadrolita slaps lady who asked for money Photo credit: @amadou_elizabeth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jadrolita tackles lady who asked for cash

In the video shared by @amadou_elizabeth on TikTok, a lady approached her to beg for money to eat.

However, using her automated voice, Jadrolita explained to the lady that she had no money.

The lady persisted and kept on negging her which made her switch to pidgin immediately.

She gently hit the lady on the head and asked her to go and work if she needed money because the economy was affecting everyone.

She said:

"Everywhere hard, Abi Nigeria never hard for your side, no go find work do.”

Reactions trail new video of Jadrolita

Netizens took to the comments section to react with many asking if the slap on the lady’s head was necessary.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl Jadrolita acts perfectly like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl impressed social media users because of how she walked and behaved like a robot.

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is said to be in her 300 level at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was spotted performing in one of her viral videos.

Source: Legit.ng