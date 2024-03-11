A Nigerian man who is a fish farmer took to social media to show some expensive fish he was about to smoke and ship abroad

The man, Tiki, made it clear that the stingray, sea crocker, and shiny nose were premium and meant for those who could afford them

Tiki told Legit.ng that he bought the fish from fishermen from the seaside, noting that a kilogram of it could cost N7,000

A Nigerian fish farmer showed off fish such as dotted stingray, sea crocker, and shiny nose.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the fish farmer, Tiki, took time to explain the types of fish and how expensive they could be.

He said he brought the fish from the seaside from fishermen who caught them and that he was going to prepare them for export.

Tiki noted that the fish are expensive as a kilogram of it could cost up to N7,000. He said they are meant for customers who could afford them.

He and his workers were seen offloading the fish after they arrived on his farm. They went on to prepare them for smoking.

Speaking to Legit.ng, fishermen sold the fish to him. His words:

"They are from the river. We bought them. The price is not yet determined."

Reactions to Tikis video

@KUCHING said:

"I do not understand why fish that grew in the wild is so costly. Which work una do?"

@Louis osazee said:

"My mum loves eating fish...I hope some day I will buy her the biggest fish you have there for her."

@amakagodwin87 commented:

"No be water una get am from?why expensive na."

@Noahstifler said:

"But they are supposed to be cheaper if someone is coming to buy them fresh like this from you."

Fisherman catches dotted stingray

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a fisherman was able to catch a rare fish called dotted stingray, which is said to be worth at least $100,000 (N91 million).

In a video seen on TikTok, the fisherman released the fish back into the waters after he dragged it out from his fishing net.

The dotted stingray was still very much alive, and it struggled as the man pushed it back into the water to preserve its life.

