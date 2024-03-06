A Nigerian man has left internet users in shock after making public something he considered wickedness

He shared a video showing an estate filled with abandoned houses located in an area in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria

Many people wondered why completed houses would be inhabited for years when there were homeless folks scattered around

Despite the outrageous cost of rent in Abuja, a Nigerian man was disappointed to find empty completed houses in the capital of Nigeria.

While videoing from a vehicle, the man, @mrmoh52, showed an estate filled with completed houses that have been abandoned for years.

He said it has been so for more than 10 years. The image on the far left used here is for illustration purpose. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic, TikTok/@mrmoh52

Source: Getty Images

@mrmoh52 described it as wickedness for such to exist. According to him, the houses have been that way for the past 10 years.

He revealed that the estate is Kado Bua estate. His video blew up on TikTok, sparking condemnation and other reactions from people.

People shocked by the empty houses

Classy wigs by Bree said:

"We human beings are the problem of this Nigeria, 1 person will gather so much wealth while others cannot even eat. Inhumane."

Bukola Amusan Olaleye said:

"When is too expensive for people to buy or return what do you expect."

Ochi-Agha said:

"This is in Kado Abuja. Very sad, people are looking for house to live yet one man can afford to leave these houses unoccupied."

TP said:

"I am moving into one of the houses right away, for crying out loud why are they all empty."

totoschilacci04 said:

"Money laundering. The owner will sell it in a few years for huge cash."

Ahmednafiu said:

"It has been there for years nobody stays in there and we are here looking where to sleep and come to work early."

Mahc said:

"You won't blame people for not buying when the houses looks like what was designed by draft man not even an architect. let him call me to rodel this and see how they will be bought within 90 days."

Source: Legit.ng